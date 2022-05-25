Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of -37.76% for Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) is certainly impressive

Company News

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) on May 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.50, plunging -15.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.50 and dropped to $2.93 before settling in for the closing price of $3.50. Within the past 52 weeks, AUR’s price has moved between $3.11 and $17.77.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -212.10%. With a float of $297.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1600 workers is very important to gauge.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aurora Innovation Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 35.30%.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -915.28 while generating a return on equity of -45.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -212.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 18.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 40.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR)

The latest stats from [Aurora Innovation Inc., AUR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.12 million was superior to 2.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Innovation Inc.’s (AUR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.70. The third major resistance level sits at $3.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.56. The third support level lies at $2.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.36 billion based on 1,127,175K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 82,540 K and income totals -755,450 K. The company made 42,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -76,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

