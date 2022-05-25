Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) to new highs

May 24, 2022, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) trading session started at the price of $2.60, that was -3.73% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.74 and dropped to $2.51 before settling in for the closing price of $2.68. A 52-week range for DNA has been $2.09 – $15.86.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 90.80%. With a float of $856.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.53 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 641 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.93, operating margin of -582.43, and the pretax margin is -585.69.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.95. This company achieved a net margin of -583.12 while generating a return on equity of -243.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 18.05 million, its volume of 22.03 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s (DNA) raw stochastic average was set at 7.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.71 in the near term. At $2.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.25.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Key Stats

There are 1,759,604K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.71 billion. As of now, sales total 313,840 K while income totals -1,830 M. Its latest quarter income was 168,410 K while its last quarter net income were -590,510 K.