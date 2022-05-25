Lilium N.V. (LILM) volume exceeds 1.44 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) kicked off on May 24, 2022, at the price of $2.96, down -14.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.96 and dropped to $2.60 before settling in for the closing price of $3.09. Over the past 52 weeks, LILM has traded in a range of $2.16-$11.66.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -118.10%. With a float of $182.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 964 workers is very important to gauge.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.52

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

The latest stats from [Lilium N.V., LILM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.95 million was inferior to 1.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 8.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 158.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 138.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.10. The third major resistance level sits at $3.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.15.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 790.07 million has total of 285,283K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 60 K in contrast with the sum of -486,290 K annual income.