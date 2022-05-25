No matter how cynical the overall market is Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) performance over the last week is recorded 6.73%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) on May 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.23, soaring 3.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.43 and dropped to $5.175 before settling in for the closing price of $5.20. Within the past 52 weeks, AUY’s price has moved between $3.70 and $6.40.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 0.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -28.40%. With a float of $957.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $960.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5128 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.54, operating margin of +29.92, and the pretax margin is +21.13.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Yamana Gold Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.12 while generating a return on equity of 3.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Trading Performance Indicators

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) saw its 5-day average volume 22.15 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 20.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Yamana Gold Inc.’s (AUY) raw stochastic average was set at 60.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.49 in the near term. At $5.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.98.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.20 billion based on 961,010K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,815 M and income totals 147,500 K. The company made 441,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 57,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.