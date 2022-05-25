Now that OraSure Technologies Inc.’s volume has hit 2.59 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On May 24, 2022, OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) opened at $5.56, lower -19.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.58 and dropped to $4.20 before settling in for the closing price of $5.57. Price fluctuations for OSUR have ranged from $4.73 to $13.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 12.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -44.50% at the time writing. With a float of $50.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 785 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.33, operating margin of -4.99, and the pretax margin is -3.98.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of OraSure Technologies Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 99.50%.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -9.84 while generating a return on equity of -5.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -23.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.02 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s (OSUR) raw stochastic average was set at 5.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.33 in the near term. At $6.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.57.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Key Stats

There are currently 72,456K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 324.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 233,670 K according to its annual income of -23,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 67,710 K and its income totaled -19,970 K.