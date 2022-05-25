Now that Quantum Computing Inc.’s volume has hit 5.08 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

May 24, 2022, Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) trading session started at the price of $1.53, that was 25.48% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.25 and dropped to $1.53 before settling in for the closing price of $1.57. A 52-week range for QUBT has been $1.42 – $10.43.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.20%. With a float of $20.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.16 million.

In an organization with 25 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Quantum Computing Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Quantum Computing Inc. is 30.14%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -181.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96

Technical Analysis of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.1 million. That was better than the volume of 0.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Quantum Computing Inc.’s (QUBT) raw stochastic average was set at 23.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0344, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.1233. However, in the short run, Quantum Computing Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.3033. Second resistance stands at $2.6367. The third major resistance level sits at $3.0233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1967. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8633.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Key Stats

There are 29,157K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 58.17 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -27,899 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -15,620 K.