Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) with a beta value of -1.18 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on May 24, 2022, with Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) stock priced at $0.94, up 5.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.00 and dropped to $0.934 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. PME’s price has ranged from $0.42 to $1.03 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 51.50%. With a float of $40.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1998 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6.29, operating margin of -17.71, and the pretax margin is -88.79.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is 52.83%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 7,280. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $0.91, taking the stock ownership to the 500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 8,000 for $0.91, making the entire transaction worth $7,280. This insider now owns 8,500 shares in total.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -83.54 while generating a return on equity of -70.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12

Technical Analysis of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME)

Looking closely at Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME), its last 5-days average volume was 0.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s (PME) raw stochastic average was set at 94.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7385, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6964. However, in the short run, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0220. Second resistance stands at $1.0440. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0880. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9560, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9120. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8900.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 87.36 million, the company has a total of 85,941K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 164,080 K while annual income is -2,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 62,810 K while its latest quarter income was 6,670 K.