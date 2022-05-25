Recent developments with TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.38 cents.

A new trading day began on May 24, 2022, with TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) stock priced at $2.37, down -16.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.40 and dropped to $2.05 before settling in for the closing price of $2.56. TXMD’s price has ranged from $2.21 to $69.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 35.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.90%. With a float of $380.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $424.93 million.

In an organization with 416 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.33, operating margin of -160.75, and the pretax margin is -198.29.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of TherapeuticsMD Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 15,947. In this transaction CAO and VP of Finance of this company sold 29,790 shares at a rate of $0.54, taking the stock ownership to the 99,368 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Director bought 1,000,000 for $0.58, making the entire transaction worth $578,500. This insider now owns 2,236,864 shares in total.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$5 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -198.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.60% during the next five years compared to 1.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -21.74, a number that is poised to hit -2.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.29 million. That was better than the volume of 0.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s (TXMD) raw stochastic average was set at 0.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 256.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 173.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.48. However, in the short run, TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.35. Second resistance stands at $2.55. The third major resistance level sits at $2.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.85. The third support level lies at $1.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.65 million, the company has a total of 8,669K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 86,950 K while annual income is -172,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 19,330 K while its latest quarter income was -49,020 K.