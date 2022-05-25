Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

A new trading day began on May 24, 2022, with Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) stock priced at $0.29, up 10.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.33 and dropped to $0.29 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. SIOX’s price has ranged from $0.23 to $2.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 78.80%. With a float of $54.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 42 workers is very important to gauge.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 26.80%.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.35 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -35.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX)

The latest stats from [Sio Gene Therapies Inc., SIOX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.64 million was superior to 0.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s (SIOX) raw stochastic average was set at 6.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 141.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5080, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3033. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3367. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3533. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2733. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2567.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.88 million, the company has a total of 72,942K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -32,430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -25,456 K.