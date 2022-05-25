Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) with a beta value of 0.92 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

May 24, 2022, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) trading session started at the price of $6.16, that was -0.64% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.19 and dropped to $6.06 before settling in for the closing price of $6.23. A 52-week range for SIRI has been $5.70 – $7.02.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 916.90%. With a float of $703.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.95 billion.

The firm has a total of 5590 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.09, operating margin of +23.40, and the pretax margin is +17.55.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 349,207. In this transaction Director of this company sold 56,233 shares at a rate of $6.21, taking the stock ownership to the 294,216 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Senior VP & Controller sold 12,365 for $6.17, making the entire transaction worth $76,292. This insider now owns 412,968 shares in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +15.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 916.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.75% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sirius XM Holdings Inc., SIRI], we can find that recorded value of 18.25 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 21.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) raw stochastic average was set at 30.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.28. The third major resistance level sits at $6.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.97.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Key Stats

There are 3,936,116K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.09 billion. As of now, sales total 8,696 M while income totals 1,314 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,186 M while its last quarter net income were 309,000 K.