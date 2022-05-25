The Coca-Cola Company (KO) volume exceeds 16.11 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) on May 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $62.88, soaring 1.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.19 and dropped to $62.75 before settling in for the closing price of $62.86. Within the past 52 weeks, KO’s price has moved between $52.28 and $67.20.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was -1.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.60%. With a float of $4.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.33 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 79000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.95, operating margin of +27.62, and the pretax margin is +32.08.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Coca-Cola Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 9,323,800. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 143,924 shares at a rate of $64.78, taking the stock ownership to the 121,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25, when Company’s President & COO sold 35,800 for $67.04, making the entire transaction worth $2,400,096. This insider now owns 116,168 shares in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.58) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +25.23 while generating a return on equity of 46.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.58% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 94.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 19.37 million, its volume of 25.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, The Coca-Cola Company’s (KO) raw stochastic average was set at 67.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $64.56 in the near term. At $65.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $66.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $61.68.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 273.07 billion based on 4,335,029K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 38,655 M and income totals 9,771 M. The company made 10,491 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,781 M in sales during its previous quarter.