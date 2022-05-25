The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -28.77%

May 24, 2022, The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) trading session started at the price of $0.16, that was -17.81% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.17 and dropped to $0.13 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. A 52-week range for VGFC has been $0.16 – $4.00.

With a float of $91.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 271 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -84.55, operating margin of -452.44, and the pretax margin is -445.07.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Very Good Food Company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The Very Good Food Company Inc. is 27.41%, while institutional ownership is 1.89%.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -445.07 while generating a return on equity of -160.90.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38

Technical Analysis of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC)

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.7 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s (VGFC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 191.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3353, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1145. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1570 in the near term. At $0.1787, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1917. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1223, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1093. The third support level lies at $0.0876 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) Key Stats

There are 0K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.02 million. As of now, sales total 9,780 K while income totals -43,530 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,590 K while its last quarter net income were -6,600 K.