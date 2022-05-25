WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) is expecting -43.70% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 24, 2022, WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME) opened at $10.35, lower -34.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.35 and dropped to $7.72 before settling in for the closing price of $12.20. Price fluctuations for WKME have ranged from $11.40 to $34.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -78.20% at the time writing. With a float of $82.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1210 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.86, operating margin of -40.24, and the pretax margin is -40.25.

WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of WalkMe Ltd. is 2.39%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%.

WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -49.57 while generating a return on equity of -52.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for WalkMe Ltd. (WKME). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WalkMe Ltd. (WKME)

Looking closely at WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), its last 5-days average volume was 0.43 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, WalkMe Ltd.’s (WKME) raw stochastic average was set at 2.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 181.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.90. However, in the short run, WalkMe Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.66. Second resistance stands at $11.32. The third major resistance level sits at $12.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.40.

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME) Key Stats

There are currently 82,652K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 638.88 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 193,300 K according to its annual income of -95,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 53,260 K and its income totaled -26,480 K.