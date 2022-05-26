Search
Shaun Noe
$1.06M in average volume shows that Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) is heading in the right direction

On May 25, 2022, Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) opened at $1.29, higher 20.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.58 and dropped to $1.28 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. Price fluctuations for SPIR have ranged from $1.25 to $19.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.90% at the time writing. With a float of $116.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.38 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 269 workers is very important to gauge.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spire Global Inc. is 9.90%, while institutional ownership is 30.70%.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spire Global Inc. (SPIR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

The latest stats from [Spire Global Inc., SPIR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.75 million was inferior to 1.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) raw stochastic average was set at 11.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7638, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.6679. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7633. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1633. The third support level lies at $1.0467 if the price breaches the second support level.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Key Stats

There are currently 139,594K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 238.47 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,580 K according to its annual income of -8,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,070 K and its income totaled -18,158 K.

