10.85% volatility in Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on May 25, 2022, with Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) stock priced at $6.48, up 11.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.66 and dropped to $6.36 before settling in for the closing price of $6.51. IMTE’s price has ranged from $3.42 to $38.48 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -56.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 70.10%. With a float of $5.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1121.79, operating margin of -3110.53, and the pretax margin is -3410.24.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Integrated Media Technology Limited is 15.78%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 3,707,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,685,000 shares at a rate of $2.20, taking the stock ownership to the 210,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,685,000 for $2.20, making the entire transaction worth $3,707,000. This insider now owns 210,001 shares in total.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -2988.67 while generating a return on equity of -88.45.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Integrated Media Technology Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1093.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

The latest stats from [Integrated Media Technology Limited, IMTE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.58 million was inferior to 1.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) raw stochastic average was set at 9.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 181.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.40. The third major resistance level sits at $9.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.24.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 109.35 million, the company has a total of 9,329K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 150 K while annual income is -4,340 K.