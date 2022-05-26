$11.17M in average volume shows that Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is heading in the right direction

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) kicked off on May 25, 2022, at the price of $32.94, up 4.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.105 and dropped to $32.94 before settling in for the closing price of $32.60. Over the past 52 weeks, CTRA has traded in a range of $13.40-$32.90.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 358.90%. With a float of $792.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $810.00 million.

The firm has a total of 936 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.05, operating margin of +51.58, and the pretax margin is +40.93.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Coterra Energy Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 95.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 335,200. In this transaction Sr VP & General Counsel of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $33.52, taking the stock ownership to the 281,212 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Sr VP & General Counsel sold 50,000 for $31.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,591,500. This insider now owns 291,212 shares in total.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.83) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +31.55 while generating a return on equity of 16.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 358.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.83% during the next five years compared to 35.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Coterra Energy Inc.’s (CTRA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.13, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coterra Energy Inc., CTRA], we can find that recorded value of 9.63 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Coterra Energy Inc.’s (CTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 98.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.83. The third major resistance level sits at $35.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.05.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 27.11 billion has total of 805,805K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,449 M in contrast with the sum of 1,158 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,679 M and last quarter income was 608,000 K.