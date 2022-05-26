11.87% volatility in Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 25, 2022, Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) opened at $1.57, higher 4.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.695 and dropped to $1.55 before settling in for the closing price of $1.60. Price fluctuations for SKLZ have ranged from $1.38 to $24.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.50% at the time writing. With a float of $286.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $401.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 650 employees.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Skillz Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 49.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 227,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.27, taking the stock ownership to the 291,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director bought 101,215 for $2.46, making the entire transaction worth $248,989. This insider now owns 133,109 shares in total.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) saw its 5-day average volume 10.92 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 13.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Skillz Inc.’s (SKLZ) raw stochastic average was set at 4.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4314, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.7573. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7267 in the near term. At $1.7833, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8717. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5817, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4933. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4367.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Key Stats

There are currently 409,526K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 725.03 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 384,090 K according to its annual income of -181,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 93,440 K and its income totaled -148,110 K.