12.76% volatility in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) last month: This is a red flag warning

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) on May 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.63, plunging -8.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.71 and dropped to $2.39 before settling in for the closing price of $2.66. Within the past 52 weeks, BNR’s price has moved between $2.63 and $34.71.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -11.20%. With a float of $71.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.45 million.

In an organization with 938 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.70, operating margin of -156.94, and the pretax margin is -156.70.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Burning Rock Biotech Limited is 5.83%, while institutional ownership is 51.50%.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.25) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -156.87 while generating a return on equity of -37.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -2.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.5 million. That was better than the volume of 0.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s (BNR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.75. However, in the short run, Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.63. Second resistance stands at $2.83. The third major resistance level sits at $2.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.99.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 271.38 million based on 105,109K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 79,690 K and income totals -125,020 K. The company made 24,060 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -40,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.