$16.04M in average volume shows that United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is heading in the right direction

On May 25, 2022, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) opened at $41.41, higher 3.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.235 and dropped to $41.225 before settling in for the closing price of $41.57. Price fluctuations for UAL have ranged from $30.54 to $60.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -7.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 75.90% at the time writing.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 87400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15.07, operating margin of -17.82, and the pretax margin is -10.38.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of United Airlines Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 22, was worth 456,837. In this transaction EVP & Chief Customer Officer of this company sold 8,900 shares at a rate of $51.33, taking the stock ownership to the 19,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s EVP & COO sold 3,760 for $43.94, making the entire transaction worth $165,218. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$4.21) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -7.97 while generating a return on equity of -35.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.14, a number that is poised to hit 1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 14.63 million, its volume of 11.51 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.54.

During the past 100 days, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) raw stochastic average was set at 55.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.80 in the near term. At $44.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $45.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.78.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Key Stats

There are currently 324,626K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,634 M according to its annual income of -1,964 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,566 M and its income totaled -1,377 M.