5.57% volatility in Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) last month: This is a red flag warning

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) on May 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $17.95, soaring 15.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.9779 and dropped to $17.8101 before settling in for the closing price of $17.99. Within the past 52 weeks, URBN’s price has moved between $17.84 and $42.10.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 5.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -5.80%. With a float of $57.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.46 million.

In an organization with 9660 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.84, operating margin of +8.98, and the pretax margin is +8.90.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Urban Outfitters Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 133,025. In this transaction CAO & General Counsel of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $26.61, taking the stock ownership to the 4,095 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s CAO & General Counsel sold 1,100 for $38.00, making the entire transaction worth $41,800. This insider now owns 8,827 shares in total.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.42) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +6.83 while generating a return on equity of 19.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.91 million. That was better than the volume of 2.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s (URBN) raw stochastic average was set at 22.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.26. However, in the short run, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.90. Second resistance stands at $23.02. The third major resistance level sits at $25.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.56.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.02 billion based on 95,662K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,549 M and income totals 310,620 K. The company made 1,332 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 40,950 K in sales during its previous quarter.