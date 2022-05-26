5.73% volatility in Caleres Inc. (CAL) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 25, 2022, Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) opened at $24.44, higher 29.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.39 and dropped to $24.23 before settling in for the closing price of $20.93. Price fluctuations for CAL have ranged from $17.82 to $29.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 1.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 129.60% at the time writing. With a float of $35.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.53, operating margin of +8.12, and the pretax margin is +6.81.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Caleres Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 91.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 904,491. In this transaction CEO & Chair. of Board of this company sold 35,915 shares at a rate of $25.18, taking the stock ownership to the 621,446 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer bought 2,500 for $21.00, making the entire transaction worth $52,500. This insider now owns 26,140 shares in total.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.83) by $0.49. This company achieved a net margin of +4.75 while generating a return on equity of 50.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Caleres Inc. (CAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Caleres Inc. (CAL)

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Caleres Inc.’s (CAL) raw stochastic average was set at 97.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.31 in the near term. At $29.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.99.

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) Key Stats

There are currently 37,970K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,778 M according to its annual income of 137,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 679,280 K and its income totaled 33,850 K.