A look at Happiness Development Group Limited’s (HAPP) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On May 25, 2022, Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) opened at $0.313, higher 31.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.339 and dropped to $0.228 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Price fluctuations for HAPP have ranged from $0.13 to $1.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -94.40% at the time writing. With a float of $26.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.93 million.

The firm has a total of 179 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Happiness Development Group Limited is 17.39%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -94.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46

Technical Analysis of Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Happiness Development Group Limited, HAPP], we can find that recorded value of 12.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Happiness Development Group Limited’s (HAPP) raw stochastic average was set at 22.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 205.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2696, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6181. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3085. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3793. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4195. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1975, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1573. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0865.

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) Key Stats

There are currently 31,953K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.17 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 71,480 K according to its annual income of 790 K.

