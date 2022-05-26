A major move is in the offing as Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) market cap hits 15.20 billion

May 25, 2022, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) trading session started at the price of $61.07, that was 9.47% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.50 and dropped to $60.99 before settling in for the closing price of $61.36. A 52-week range for COIN has been $40.83 – $368.90.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -92.30%. With a float of $170.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3730 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.83, operating margin of +39.24, and the pretax margin is +38.61.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coinbase Global Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 44.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 73,313. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 1,090 shares at a rate of $67.26, taking the stock ownership to the 43,220 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Director bought 385,260 for $64.93, making the entire transaction worth $25,013,665. This insider now owns 1,091,814 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.24) by -$2.22. This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 78.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.42, a number that is poised to hit -2.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Looking closely at Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), its last 5-days average volume was 12.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.48.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 12.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 203.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $133.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $220.92. However, in the short run, Coinbase Global Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $70.12. Second resistance stands at $73.06. The third major resistance level sits at $77.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.10.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

There are 219,480K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.20 billion. As of now, sales total 7,839 M while income totals 3,624 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,166 M while its last quarter net income were -429,660 K.