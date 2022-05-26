BlackBerry Limited (BB) last year’s performance of -37.39% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on May 25, 2022, with BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) stock priced at $5.68, up 2.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.965 and dropped to $5.68 before settling in for the closing price of $5.74. BB’s price has ranged from $4.70 to $20.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -11.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 101.10%. With a float of $570.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $575.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3325 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.06, operating margin of -29.81, and the pretax margin is +2.65.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 390,558. In this transaction Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer of this company sold 68,519 shares at a rate of $5.70, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 02, when Company’s Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer sold 16,194 for $6.90, making the entire transaction worth $111,739. This insider now owns 68,519 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 8/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BlackBerry Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.37 million, its volume of 11.8 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 25.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.02 in the near term. At $6.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.45.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.47 billion, the company has a total of 576,474K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 718,000 K while annual income is 12,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 185,000 K while its latest quarter income was 144,000 K.