Sana Meer
Sana Meer

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) volume exceeds 149.55 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) kicked off on May 25, 2022, at the price of $1.20, up 97.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.97 and dropped to $1.165 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. Over the past 52 weeks, BKSY has traded in a range of $1.00-$13.20.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -705.70%. With a float of $86.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 210 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -43.92, operating margin of -298.48, and the pretax margin is -715.84.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 30.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 32,400. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $2.70, taking the stock ownership to the 451,146 shares.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -715.84 while generating a return on equity of -108.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -705.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.63 and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

Looking closely at BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY), its last 5-days average volume was 30.82 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 33.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 303.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 146.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6500, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.7300. However, in the short run, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.1400. Second resistance stands at $3.9600. The third major resistance level sits at $4.9500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3500.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 293.93 million has total of 120,575K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 34,090 K in contrast with the sum of -245,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,900 K and last quarter income was -19,990 K.



 



 

