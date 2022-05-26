Search
Shaun Noe
Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) volume hits 7.91 million: A New Opening for Investors

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) started the day on May 25, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.57% at $0.15. During the day, the stock rose to $0.151 and sunk to $0.139 before settling in for the price of $0.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBI posted a 52-week range of $0.15-$1.04.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -51.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $117.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2452, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3766.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Brickell Biotech Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 16.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 26, this organization’s CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 0.67, making the entire transaction reach 67,420 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 448,411. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 23, Company’s CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD bought 100,000 for 0.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 66,230. This particular insider is now the holder of 348,411 in total.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brickell Biotech Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 36.99.

In the same vein, BBI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.62 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.61 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.0211.

Raw Stochastic average of Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.93% that was lower than 139.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

