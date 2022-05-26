BTG (B2Gold Corp.) dropped -1.66 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) kicked off on May 25, 2022, at the price of $4.16, down -1.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.19 and dropped to $4.08 before settling in for the closing price of $4.22. Over the past 52 weeks, BTG has traded in a range of $3.30-$5.29.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.30%. With a float of $1.04 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.06 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.61, operating margin of +39.31, and the pretax margin is +40.21.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of B2Gold Corp. is 1.12%, while institutional ownership is 67.21%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +23.84 while generating a return on equity of 15.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 32.57% growth over the previous five years of trading.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at B2Gold Corp.’s (BTG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 11.9 million, its volume of 12.32 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, B2Gold Corp.’s (BTG) raw stochastic average was set at 45.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.20 in the near term. At $4.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.97.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.38 billion has total of 1,056,691K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,762 M in contrast with the sum of 420,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 365,580 K and last quarter income was 80,720 K.