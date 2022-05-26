Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $13.01M

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) started the day on May 25, 2022, with a price increase of 3.96% at $13.40. During the day, the stock rose to $13.56 and sunk to $12.86 before settling in for the price of $12.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPNG posted a 52-week range of $8.98-$46.00.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 61.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -234.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.76 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.55 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.88.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. Coupang Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 79.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s Director bought 37,705 shares at the rate of 13.21, making the entire transaction reach 498,083 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 396,739. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Director sold 250,000 for 13.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,285,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 753,162 in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coupang Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -234.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coupang Inc. (CPNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.22.

In the same vein, CPNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.87 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 12.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.18% While, its Average True Range was 1.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Coupang Inc. (CPNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 165.86% that was higher than 105.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.