DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) with a beta value of 1.66 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) on May 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $64.01, soaring 9.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.30 and dropped to $63.45 before settling in for the closing price of $71.24. Within the past 52 weeks, DKS’s price has moved between $69.65 and $142.78.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 9.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 142.30%. With a float of $55.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.93 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 17800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.33, operating margin of +16.78, and the pretax margin is +16.22.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 1,054,780. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $105.48, taking the stock ownership to the 10,159 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 30,578 for $107.57, making the entire transaction worth $3,289,399. This insider now owns 223,628 shares in total.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.47) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +12.36 while generating a return on equity of 68.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.80% during the next five years compared to 40.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Trading Performance Indicators

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.90, a number that is poised to hit 2.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.24 million, its volume of 11.04 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.72.

During the past 100 days, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s (DKS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $85.14 in the near term. At $92.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $102.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $49.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.53 billion based on 79,850K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,293 M and income totals 1,520 M. The company made 3,352 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 346,090 K in sales during its previous quarter.