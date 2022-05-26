Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 23,690 K

Search
A new trading day began on May 25, 2022, with Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) stock priced at $2.29, up 28.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.80 and dropped to $2.25 before settling in for the closing price of $2.18. EVLV’s price has ranged from $1.57 to $12.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.30%. With a float of $103.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 102 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.03, operating margin of -220.29, and the pretax margin is -45.83.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 46.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 52,203. In this transaction Director of this company bought 29,081 shares at a rate of $1.80, taking the stock ownership to the 29,081 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director bought 70,919 for $1.84, making the entire transaction worth $130,221. This insider now owns 222,919 shares in total.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -45.83 while generating a return on equity of -4.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

The latest stats from [Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., EVLV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.9 million was superior to 0.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) raw stochastic average was set at 37.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 154.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 143.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.17. The third major resistance level sits at $3.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.88.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 399.81 million, the company has a total of 143,378K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,690 K while annual income is -10,860 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,720 K while its latest quarter income was -14,550 K.

