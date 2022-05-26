Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.85%

A new trading day began on May 25, 2022, with Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) stock priced at $2.69, up 15.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.055 and dropped to $2.62 before settling in for the closing price of $2.60. FFIE’s price has ranged from $1.65 to $17.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -276.80%. With a float of $110.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $302.28 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 745 workers is very important to gauge.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is 62.76%, while institutional ownership is 26.40%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.51 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -276.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

The latest stats from [Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., FFIE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.86 million was superior to 2.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s (FFIE) raw stochastic average was set at 28.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 168.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.33. The third major resistance level sits at $3.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.46. The third support level lies at $2.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 730.26 million, the company has a total of 302,276K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -516,510 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -153,098 K.