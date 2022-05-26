Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -36.90% last month.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) kicked off on May 25, 2022, at the price of $2.22, down 0.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.30 and dropped to $2.18 before settling in for the closing price of $2.24. Over the past 52 weeks, HUT has traded in a range of $2.19-$16.57.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -368.30%. With a float of $158.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.46 million.

In an organization with 43 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.09, operating margin of +27.93, and the pretax margin is -38.61.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Hut 8 Mining Corp. is 1.92%, while institutional ownership is 21.91%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -41.84 while generating a return on equity of -21.34.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -368.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s (HUT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 20.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.55 million. That was better than the volume of 7.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s (HUT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.66. However, in the short run, Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.30. Second resistance stands at $2.36. The third major resistance level sits at $2.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.12. The third support level lies at $2.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 495.69 million has total of 174,538K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 138,650 K in contrast with the sum of -58,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 42,110 K and last quarter income was 43,990 K.