Investors finally get a glimpse of DLocal Limited (DLO) volume hitting the figure of 2.65 million.

On May 25, 2022, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) opened at $23.60, higher 10.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.35 and dropped to $23.42 before settling in for the closing price of $23.81. Price fluctuations for DLO have ranged from $15.19 to $73.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 162.00% at the time writing. With a float of $145.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $295.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 535 employees.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DLocal Limited is 9.38%, while institutional ownership is 84.50%.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 162.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DLocal Limited (DLO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.53 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.41.

During the past 100 days, DLocal Limited’s (DLO) raw stochastic average was set at 51.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.27 in the near term. At $28.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.41. The third support level lies at $21.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Key Stats

There are currently 295,028K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 244,120 K according to its annual income of 77,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 87,450 K and its income totaled 26,290 K.