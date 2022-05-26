Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors finally get a glimpse of StoneMor Inc. (STON) volume hitting the figure of 9.57 million.

Company News

A new trading day began on May 25, 2022, with StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) stock priced at $3.40, up 50.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.45 and dropped to $3.40 before settling in for the closing price of $2.27. STON’s price has ranged from $1.83 to $3.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -0.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -38.30%. With a float of $115.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1831 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.85, operating margin of +2.20, and the pretax margin is -23.33.

StoneMor Inc. (STON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of StoneMor Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 25,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.56, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares.

StoneMor Inc. (STON) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2017, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -17.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to 12.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are StoneMor Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54

Technical Analysis of StoneMor Inc. (STON)

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) saw its 5-day average volume 1.98 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, StoneMor Inc.’s (STON) raw stochastic average was set at 96.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 172.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.44 in the near term. At $3.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.37. The third support level lies at $3.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 404.02 million, the company has a total of 118,498K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 322,840 K while annual income is -55,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 80,980 K while its latest quarter income was -12,230 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Now that Q&K International Group Limited’s volume has hit 1.11 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
May 25, 2022, Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) trading session started at the price of $0.7372, that was 31.60% jump from the session...
Read more

A look at Happiness Development Group Limited’s (HAPP) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
On May 25, 2022, Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) opened at $0.313, higher 31.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) volume exceeds 149.55 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) kicked off on May 25, 2022, at the price of $1.20, up 97.46% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.