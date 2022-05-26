Investors must take note of Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s (HMLP) performance last week, which was 45.23%.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) kicked off on May 25, 2022, at the price of $9.03, up 31.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.08 and dropped to $8.93 before settling in for the closing price of $6.85. Over the past 52 weeks, HMLP has traded in a range of $3.77-$18.17.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 9.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -8.20%. With a float of $17.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 260 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.13, operating margin of +56.34, and the pretax margin is +54.00.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Hoegh LNG Partners LP is 47.11%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.37) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +42.47 while generating a return on equity of 11.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.80% during the next five years compared to -2.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s (HMLP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)

The latest stats from [Hoegh LNG Partners LP, HMLP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.97 million was superior to 0.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s (HMLP) raw stochastic average was set at 98.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.15. The third major resistance level sits at $9.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.85. The third support level lies at $8.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 275.45 million has total of 33,373K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 141,260 K in contrast with the sum of 60,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 36,190 K and last quarter income was 16,160 K.