Investors must take note of QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) performance last week, which was 0.60%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) kicked off on May 25, 2022, at the price of $127.80, up 2.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $132.07 and dropped to $127.25 before settling in for the closing price of $128.53. Over the past 52 weeks, QCOM has traded in a range of $122.17-$193.58.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 7.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 74.00%. With a float of $1.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.51, operating margin of +29.16, and the pretax margin is +30.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of QUALCOMM Incorporated is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 197,654. In this transaction SVP, Controller & CAO of this company sold 1,521 shares at a rate of $129.95, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 1,600 for $145.04, making the entire transaction worth $232,064. This insider now owns 855 shares in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.91) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +26.94 while generating a return on equity of 112.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.34% during the next five years compared to 15.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.77, a number that is poised to hit 2.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

The latest stats from [QUALCOMM Incorporated, QCOM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.75 million was inferior to 11.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.13.

During the past 100 days, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 7.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $142.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $154.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $133.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $135.00. The third major resistance level sits at $137.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $128.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $125.36. The third support level lies at $123.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 145.83 billion has total of 1,120,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 33,566 M in contrast with the sum of 9,043 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,164 M and last quarter income was 2,934 M.