Investors must take note of The Beachbody Company Inc.’s (BODY) performance last week, which was 47.50%.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) on May 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.68, soaring 12.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.78 and dropped to $1.62 before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. Within the past 52 weeks, BODY’s price has moved between $0.91 and $13.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 14.60%. With a float of $149.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $306.36 million.

In an organization with 1021 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.88, operating margin of -22.92, and the pretax margin is -27.92.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Beachbody Company Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 33.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 511,873. In this transaction of this company bought 326,325 shares at a rate of $1.57, taking the stock ownership to the 1,305,649 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s bought 308,036 for $1.60, making the entire transaction worth $493,474. This insider now owns 979,324 shares in total.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -26.14 while generating a return on equity of -70.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Trading Performance Indicators

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.97 million. That was better than the volume of 1.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s (BODY) raw stochastic average was set at 52.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 191.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7674, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4530. However, in the short run, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8267. Second resistance stands at $1.8833. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5633. The third support level lies at $1.5067 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 433.93 million based on 310,757K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 873,650 K and income totals -228,380 K. The company made 198,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -73,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.