KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) last year’s performance of -78.16% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 25, 2022, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) opened at $11.25, higher 0.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.495 and dropped to $11.00 before settling in for the closing price of $11.15. Price fluctuations for BEKE have ranged from $7.31 to $54.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -146.50% at the time writing. With a float of $877.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.21 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 110082 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.59, operating margin of -0.75, and the pretax margin is +1.37.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KE Holdings Inc. is 0.66%, while institutional ownership is 35.30%.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -0.65 while generating a return on equity of -0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -146.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

Looking closely at KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE), its last 5-days average volume was 13.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 16.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, KE Holdings Inc.’s (BEKE) raw stochastic average was set at 22.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.89. However, in the short run, KE Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.45. Second resistance stands at $11.72. The third major resistance level sits at $11.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.46.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Key Stats

There are currently 969,307K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 116.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,672 M according to its annual income of -82,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,960 M and its income totaled -142,140 K.