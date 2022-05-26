Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) 20 Days SMA touches -3.24%: The odds favor the bear

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) on May 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $35.355, soaring 0.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.52 and dropped to $34.99 before settling in for the closing price of $35.29. Within the past 52 weeks, KDP’s price has moved between $32.44 and $39.35.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 14.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 58.30%. With a float of $841.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.42 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 27500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.40, operating margin of +22.61, and the pretax margin is +22.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 52.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 195,794. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company bought 5,500 shares at a rate of $35.60, taking the stock ownership to the 53,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer bought 1,611 for $37.12, making the entire transaction worth $59,808. This insider now owns 163,587 shares in total.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.33) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +16.92 while generating a return on equity of 8.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.06% during the next five years compared to -19.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.22 million, its volume of 10.74 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) raw stochastic average was set at 30.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.58 in the near term. At $35.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 49.77 billion based on 1,418,547K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,683 M and income totals 2,146 M. The company made 3,078 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 585,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.