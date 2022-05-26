Last month’s performance of -39.29% for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) is certainly impressive

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) kicked off on May 25, 2022, at the price of $0.1127, down -0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1148 and dropped to $0.1071 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Over the past 52 weeks, ALNA has traded in a range of $0.07-$1.45.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 29.10%. With a float of $88.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 21 employees.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.38%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 32,666. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 40,328 shares at a rate of $0.81, taking the stock ownership to the 288,576 shares.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -234.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ALNA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) saw its 5-day average volume 9.37 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ALNA) raw stochastic average was set at 6.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 256.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 167.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2028, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5844. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1147 in the near term. At $0.1186, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1224. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1070, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1032. The third support level lies at $0.0993 if the price breaches the second support level.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.58 million has total of 107,725K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -48,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -11,810 K.