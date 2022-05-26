Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of -39.29% for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) is certainly impressive

Company News

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) kicked off on May 25, 2022, at the price of $0.1127, down -0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1148 and dropped to $0.1071 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Over the past 52 weeks, ALNA has traded in a range of $0.07-$1.45.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 29.10%. With a float of $88.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 21 employees.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.38%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 32,666. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 40,328 shares at a rate of $0.81, taking the stock ownership to the 288,576 shares.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -234.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ALNA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) saw its 5-day average volume 9.37 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ALNA) raw stochastic average was set at 6.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 256.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 167.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2028, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5844. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1147 in the near term. At $0.1186, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1224. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1070, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1032. The third support level lies at $0.0993 if the price breaches the second support level.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.58 million has total of 107,725K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -48,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -11,810 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Quotient Limited (QTNT) plunged -10.44 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
On May 25, 2022, Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) opened at $0.30, lower -10.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 7.24 million

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on May 25, 2022, with New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) stock priced at $9.70, down -0.21% from...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing BP p.l.c. (BP) to new highs

Sana Meer -
BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) on May 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $32.14, soaring 0.90% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.