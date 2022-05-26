Li Auto Inc. (LI) EPS is poised to hit -0.41 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) started the day on May 25, 2022, with a price increase of 2.94% at $22.40. During the day, the stock rose to $22.70 and sunk to $21.59 before settling in for the price of $21.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LI posted a 52-week range of $16.86-$37.45.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $964.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $163.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.08.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 11901 workers. It has generated 2,735,273 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -32,554. The stock had 123.69 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.82, operating margin was -3.77 and Pretax Margin of -0.57.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Li Auto Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 29.30% institutional ownership.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -1.19 while generating a return on equity of -0.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in the upcoming year.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Li Auto Inc. (LI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.64.

In the same vein, LI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Li Auto Inc. (LI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.05 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 9.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.42% While, its Average True Range was 1.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Li Auto Inc. (LI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.96% that was lower than 98.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.