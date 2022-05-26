LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On May 25, 2022, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) opened at $22.32, higher 10.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.93 and dropped to $22.32 before settling in for the closing price of $23.01. Price fluctuations for RAMP have ranged from $22.75 to $58.74 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -12.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.40% at the time writing. With a float of $66.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.19 million.

In an organization with 1200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.50, operating margin of -25.72, and the pretax margin is -27.27.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 1,647,968. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company sold 54,204 shares at a rate of $30.40, taking the stock ownership to the 720,542 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 55,000 for $30.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,699,635. This insider now owns 720,542 shares in total.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -20.38 while generating a return on equity of -8.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to -65.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.04 million. That was better than the volume of 0.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s (RAMP) raw stochastic average was set at 10.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.61. However, in the short run, LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.81. Second resistance stands at $28.18. The third major resistance level sits at $30.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.59.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) Key Stats

There are currently 68,170K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 443,030 K according to its annual income of -90,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 140,600 K and its income totaled -15,380 K.