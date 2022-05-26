Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) last year’s performance of -15.48% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) on May 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.79, soaring 0.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.01 and dropped to $11.65 before settling in for the closing price of $11.88. Within the past 52 weeks, LUMN’s price has moved between $9.31 and $15.45.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 266.90%. With a float of $941.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.01 billion.

The firm has a total of 35000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.41, operating margin of +21.77, and the pretax margin is +13.72.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lumen Technologies Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 05, was worth 1,821,203. In this transaction EVP & GC of this company sold 128,616 shares at a rate of $14.16, taking the stock ownership to the 642,539 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $11.98, making the entire transaction worth $59,880. This insider now owns 300,015 shares in total.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.45) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +10.33 while generating a return on equity of 17.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 266.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lumen Technologies Inc., LUMN], we can find that recorded value of 14.59 million was better than the volume posted last year of 14.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s (LUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 57.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.23. The third major resistance level sits at $12.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.38.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.69 billion based on 1,033,055K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,687 M and income totals 2,033 M. The company made 4,676 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 599,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.