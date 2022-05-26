Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) EPS is poised to hit -0.16 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) established initial surge of 8.50% at $9.19, as the Stock market unbolted on May 25, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $9.28 and sunk to $8.33 before settling in for the price of $8.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAZR posted a 52-week range of $8.00-$26.39.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 73.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $348.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $223.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.19.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -44.29, operating margin was -704.52 and Pretax Margin of -781.83.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Luminar Technologies Inc. industry. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 47.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 11, this organization’s Chairperson, President & CEO bought 300,000 shares at the rate of 8.65, making the entire transaction reach 2,595,840 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 755,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s Chairperson, President & CEO bought 300,000 for 8.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,666,550. This particular insider is now the holder of 455,000 in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -745.01 while generating a return on equity of -137.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 73.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in the upcoming year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 99.87.

In the same vein, LAZR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Luminar Technologies Inc., LAZR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 5.67 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 127.12% that was higher than 89.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.