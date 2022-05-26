Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,080 K

May 25, 2022, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) trading session started at the price of $1.78, that was -8.20% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.80 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.83. A 52-week range for MMAT has been $1.03 – $21.76.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 63.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -38.70%. With a float of $192.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 130 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.85, operating margin of -932.22, and the pretax margin is -2249.82.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Meta Materials Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 21.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 25,048. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $1.67, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,000 for $3.54, making the entire transaction worth $24,780. This insider now owns 341,000 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -2228.95 while generating a return on equity of -52.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 75.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) saw its 5-day average volume 4.9 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 33.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5408, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9906. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7700 in the near term. At $1.8600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5600. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4700.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

There are 296,615K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 487.57 million. As of now, sales total 4,080 K while income totals -91,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,970 K while its last quarter net income were -18,430 K.