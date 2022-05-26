Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) is -56.99% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

A new trading day began on May 25, 2022, with Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) stock priced at $0.79, up 18.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.10 and dropped to $0.777 before settling in for the closing price of $0.84. MKD’s price has ranged from $0.77 to $15.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -51.20%. With a float of $108.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.05 million.

In an organization with 189 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.13, operating margin of -4.36, and the pretax margin is -4.28.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Molecular Data Inc. is 10.08%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -4.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Molecular Data Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33

Technical Analysis of Molecular Data Inc. (MKD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.4 million. That was better than the volume of 0.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Molecular Data Inc.’s (MKD) raw stochastic average was set at 6.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 302.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 161.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2711, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8196. However, in the short run, Molecular Data Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1343. Second resistance stands at $1.2787. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4573. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8113, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6327. The third support level lies at $0.4883 if the price breaches the second support level.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 181.06 million, the company has a total of 138,061K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,164 M while annual income is -50,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,063 M while its latest quarter income was -60,326 K.

Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

