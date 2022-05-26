Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,920 K

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) on May 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.3759, soaring 10.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4599 and dropped to $0.3375 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. Within the past 52 weeks, GRIL’s price has moved between $0.32 and $2.20.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 7.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 92.40%. With a float of $20.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 380 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.66, operating margin of -77.50, and the pretax margin is -79.00.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Muscle Maker Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 20.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 25, was worth 5,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.52, taking the stock ownership to the 130,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer bought 1,500 for $0.50, making the entire transaction worth $750. This insider now owns 4,102 shares in total.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -79.00 while generating a return on equity of -54.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Trading Performance Indicators

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76

Technical Analysis of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Muscle Maker Inc.’s (GRIL) raw stochastic average was set at 11.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4538, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7967. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4414 in the near term. At $0.5119, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5638. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3190, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2671. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1966.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.09 million based on 28,694K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,350 K and income totals -8,180 K. The company made 2,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.