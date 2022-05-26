Search
admin
admin

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,920 K

Top Picks

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) on May 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.3759, soaring 10.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4599 and dropped to $0.3375 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. Within the past 52 weeks, GRIL’s price has moved between $0.32 and $2.20.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 7.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 92.40%. With a float of $20.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 380 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.66, operating margin of -77.50, and the pretax margin is -79.00.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Muscle Maker Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 20.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 25, was worth 5,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.52, taking the stock ownership to the 130,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer bought 1,500 for $0.50, making the entire transaction worth $750. This insider now owns 4,102 shares in total.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -79.00 while generating a return on equity of -54.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Trading Performance Indicators

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76

Technical Analysis of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Muscle Maker Inc.’s (GRIL) raw stochastic average was set at 11.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4538, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7967. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4414 in the near term. At $0.5119, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5638. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3190, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2671. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1966.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.09 million based on 28,694K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,350 K and income totals -8,180 K. The company made 2,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...

A major move is in the offing as Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) market cap hits 15.20 billion

Steve Mayer -
May 25, 2022, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) trading session started at the price of $61.07, that was 9.47% jump from the session before....
Read more

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -33.20% last month.

Shaun Noe -
On May 25, 2022, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) opened at $0.1792, higher 11.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

BlackBerry Limited (BB) last year’s performance of -37.39% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on May 25, 2022, with BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) stock priced at $5.68, up 2.96% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.