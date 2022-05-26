No matter how cynical the overall market is Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) performance over the last week is recorded -11.93%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) on May 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.22, plunging -12.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.35 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Within the past 52 weeks, AAU’s price has moved between $0.26 and $0.57.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.30%. With a float of $131.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8 employees.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Almaden Minerals Ltd. is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 5.30%.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -3.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) Trading Performance Indicators

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 18.40 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) saw its 5-day average volume 0.7 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s (AAU) raw stochastic average was set at 7.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3255, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3452. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3200 in the near term. At $0.4000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1400. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0600.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 34.45 million based on 137,221K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -2,130 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -900 K in sales during its previous quarter.