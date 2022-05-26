No matter how cynical the overall market is, Amyris Inc. (AMRS) performance over the last week is recorded -6.19%

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) kicked off on May 25, 2022, at the price of $2.185, down -2.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.23 and dropped to $1.98 before settling in for the closing price of $2.18. Over the past 52 weeks, AMRS has traded in a range of $1.47-$17.42.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 38.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 50.80%. With a float of $224.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $312.90 million.

The firm has a total of 980 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.77, operating margin of -48.31, and the pretax margin is -79.67.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Amyris Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 49.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 99,354. In this transaction Director of this company bought 17,400 shares at a rate of $5.71, taking the stock ownership to the 29,831 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 17,605 for $14.86, making the entire transaction worth $261,610. This insider now owns 371,335 shares in total.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -79.12 while generating a return on equity of -679.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Amyris Inc., AMRS], we can find that recorded value of 7.05 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 262.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 134.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.36. The third major resistance level sits at $2.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.74.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 710.07 million has total of 319,714K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 341,820 K in contrast with the sum of -270,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 57,710 K and last quarter income was -107,310 K.