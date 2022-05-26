No matter how cynical the overall market is Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) performance over the last week is recorded -19.96%

May 25, 2022, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) trading session started at the price of $0.16, that was 10.79% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1841 and dropped to $0.16 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. A 52-week range for DBGI has been $0.16 – $8.80.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -311.60%. With a float of $8.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 58 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of -252.93, and the pretax margin is -441.12.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Digital Brands Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 7.30%, while institutional ownership is 3.60%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -426.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.38

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

The latest stats from [Digital Brands Group Inc., DBGI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.77 million was superior to 2.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 332.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 200.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9176, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0625. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1905. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1994. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2146. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1664, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1512. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1423.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

There are 13,876K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.43 million. As of now, sales total 7,580 K while income totals -32,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,430 K while its last quarter net income were -7,830 K.